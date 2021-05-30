The following building permits were issued last week:
3880 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,113 square feet
3562 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 2,350 square feet
1811 Celebration Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,594 square feet
6805 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,257 square feet
2255 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,142 square feet
3568 Breeders Way, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,197 square feet
10135 Kentucky 258, Hammered Nail Construction, single-family home, 4,290 square feet
2540 Krauss Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,238 square feet
2298 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,299 square feet
6817 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,232 square feet
3856 Wathens Crossing, CR Contracting, dental office, $230,000
