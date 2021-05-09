The following building permits were issued last week:

4638 Springlane Drive, JRJ Construction, single-family home, 2,156 square feet

2566 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,217 square feet

4082 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,232 square feet

2397 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,906 square feet

2176 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,978 square feet

626 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,041 square feet

7902 Short Station Road, Connor Homes, single-family home, 7,124 square feet

2399 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,906 square feet

2194 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,045 square feet

3800 Frederica St., John Clancy, cookie shop, $141,000

3991 Fields Road, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, add bedroom, bathroom, sunroom and remodel kitchen, $200,000

2905 New Hartford Road, Robert Hamilton, addition to medical office building, $110,000

1423 Booth Ave., John and Deborah Whitaker, in-ground pool, $32,000

3512 Shut Out Court, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $34,800

2419 Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, foundation for retail store, $60,000

