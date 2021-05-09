The following building permits were issued last week:
4638 Springlane Drive, JRJ Construction, single-family home, 2,156 square feet
2566 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,217 square feet
4082 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,232 square feet
2397 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,906 square feet
2176 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,978 square feet
626 Stableford Circle, Thompson Homes, single-family home, 3,041 square feet
7902 Short Station Road, Connor Homes, single-family home, 7,124 square feet
2399 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 1,906 square feet
2194 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,045 square feet
3800 Frederica St., John Clancy, cookie shop, $141,000
3991 Fields Road, Mike Lewis Building & Remodeling, add bedroom, bathroom, sunroom and remodel kitchen, $200,000
2905 New Hartford Road, Robert Hamilton, addition to medical office building, $110,000
1423 Booth Ave., John and Deborah Whitaker, in-ground pool, $32,000
3512 Shut Out Court, Sweetwater Pools & Outdoor Living, in-ground pool, $34,800
2419 Parrish Ave., Hayden Construction, foundation for retail store, $60,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.