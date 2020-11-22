The following building permits were issued last week:
3890 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,236 square feet
6493 Kentucky 144, Larry Maxwell, single-family home, 5,178 square feet
2526 Dillard Court, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 2,758 square feet
6821 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes, single-family home, 3,451 square feet
2911 Waterside Way, Circle C Contracting, in-ground pool, $32,128
601 Innovative Way, Michaeline Chandler, foundation-only, $1.4 million
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.