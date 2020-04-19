The following permits were issued by the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission from April 1 to April 7:
4246 Ridge Road, Payne Construction LLC. Construct a single-family residence, 3,993 square feet.
4762 Breeze Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,812 square feet.
3933 Little Bluestem Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,241 square feet.
5249 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 3,293 square feet.
4674 Windstone Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,400 square feet.
1363 Benton Ave., Habitat for Humanity. Construct a single-family residence, 1,225 square feet.
10157 Lanham Road, JRJ Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 2,605 square feet.
6365 Kentucky 142, JRJ Construction. Construct a single-family residence, 3,032 square feet.
2306 Ottawa Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,053 square feet.
2684 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 1,615 square feet.
6844 Creekview Court E., Jagoe Homes Inc. Construct a single-family residence, 2,232 square feet.
300 Ewing Road, Bo Barron, Construct climate-control self-storage, $345,492.
2280 Tamarack Road, Q&S Enterprises LLC. Construct a new greenhouse, $160,343.
1011 Peninsula Court, Ryan and Shirley Pfaff. Full interior residential remodel, $8,500.
9000 Curdsville Delaware Road, Disaster Team Inc. Fire-damage repairs of residence, $30,000
2125 Breckenridge St., Lanham Bros. General Contractors. Change of occupancy — A-2 to M, retail, $44,181.
2035 E. Parrish Ave., Roger Bunch. Add an interior wall to close in common room, $500.
7205 Roy Wells Road, Morris Custom Finishes LLC. Construct a detached P/F building, $17,575.
6025 May Road, Retus May. Construct a detached wood-framed garage, $14,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.