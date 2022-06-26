For the first time since the pandemic, the National Conference of Burmese-American Catholics will have their annual conference in Owensboro.
Maurice Lee, president of the NCBAC, said this annual conference started in 2010 out of a need to care for the Burmese immigrants in the United States.
Lee said he is in the first year of his presidency of the conference, and is excited to make it a reality with the help of the Diocese of Owensboro.
“We started doing the annual conference in 2010, so this will be the 11th annual gathering,” Lee said. “Obviously, the two years of the pandemic…we did not celebrate the conference, and I became the president in 2019, so this will be my very first year to celebrate the conference.”
The 11th annual conference is set to take place over four days — July 1 through July 4.
Lee said he expects anywhere between 1,200 to 1,500 Burmese Americans to attend, not including people from the local parishes.
For this conference, Lee said, people are coming from all over the United States including Texas, Georgia, New York, Michigan and Florida.
“This is our nationwide event so people are going to be joining us from everywhere,” Lee said.
During the four-day event, there will be no shortage of activities for the attendants to enjoy including numerous traditional dances, meals with traditional Burmese food, an ordination and so much more.
The first day, July 1, will mostly be dedicated to housekeeping items with a dinner, some opening remarks by the Most Rev. William Medley, bishop of the Owensboro Diocese, and concluded with night prayer, according to Lee.
The following day there will be an ordination Mass of Deacon Martin Ma Na Ling. He is the second Burmese priest to be ordained in the diocese. The last Burmese priest ordained was in 2020.
The ordination Mass will be in both English and Burmese, Lee said.
“That will be pretty exciting for the native speakers because I don’t think they have ever experienced the ordination Mass in (their) language,” Lee said.
Kathy Doup, special events coordinator for the Diocese of Owensboro, said the new priest will be assigned to a parish in Bowling Green where he will serve the Burmese, and English, communities.
There will also be a meal, including traditional Burmese items, “apologetic talks” on the faith, Eucharistic Adoration and a soccer match.
“We’re gonna have a soccer game from three to five at Kentucky Wesleyan,” Doup said. “It’s going to be some people from Kentucky who will be playing people from other areas. They all like to play soccer. So they’ve decided they wanted to do that.”
On Sunday, July 3, a Mass is scheduled, which is usually presided over by the invited Myanmar bishop.
But Lee said that this status is still uncertain.
“We don’t know if he can make it in time because of the political turmoil going on in my country,” Lee said. “It is really hard to apply for the Visa. Up until yesterday, I found out that they’re still trying to get the U.S. Visa so hopefully they can make it.”
The NCBAC’s spiritual director the Rev. David Michael is also expected to give a presentation during the conference. There will also be a singing competition by attendees in an American Idol style.
According to Lee, most nights will have traditional dances performed by many different people and groups, which is something that is representative of Burma.
“In Burma, we have different types of ethnic cities so we going to have at least four or five different cultures and traditional dances (on that night),” Lee said. “Fourteen or 15 different dances will be performed during the conference.”
Lee said there will be a youth program happening along side the conference as well.
The larger events, such as the ordination, meals and dances will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter with the smaller events taking place in the Owensboro Catholic High School building across the street, Lee said.
Lee said this conference is important to build a sense of community for the Burmese people and to maintain their faith and distinct cultural traditions.
“In my country, Burma, Catholics are only 1% of the total population, so in Burma we built up a very strong bond between us,” Lee said. “Our main goal is to keep our faith along with our cultural background so that’s the main reason behind it. We are keeping our faith alive along with our culture.”
Lee commended the Diocese of Owensboro, which has a significant Burmese population, for its continuing support of Burmese people.
“We are really thankful to Bishop Medley for helping the Burmese,” Lee said. “He is being a good shepherd, and he is showing mercy and love towards the newly arrived faithful.”
