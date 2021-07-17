Lawmakers from both political parties introduced, debated, and voted for many pieces of legislation to help Kentucky’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic during the most recent session of the General Assembly, including unemployment insurance, workforce issues, and liability protections.
During the 2021 legislative session in Frankfort, Rep. Samara Heavrin voted to spur economic growth and improve the business climate in Kentucky 100% of the time.
“Kentucky’s employers create not only jobs but opportunities for the people of our state. They’ve been on the front lines of rebuilding our economy following the COIVD-19 pandemic, and we thank Rep. Heavrin for being a pro-business legislator,” Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said.
Each year, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce tracks legislation important to the business community and how Kentucky’s 138 legislators vote on these bills. In its annual report, “Results for Business,” the Chamber reports on those bills that came to the House floor for consideration. Heavrin’s 100% voting record on these bills shows she spent the 2021 session serious about passing legislation to move Kentucky forward.
“In Frankfort, my top priority is bettering our communities in the 18th District. I will always fight for policies that result in good paying jobs and that help our businesses grow. As a small business owner myself, I truly know the importance of supporting small businesses in a local community,” Heavrin said.
Heavrin’s 100% score is based on bills ranging from helping the economy recover from COVID-19 to strengthening the state’s workforce.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is committed to advancing policies that help businesses thrive and make our economy strong. “Results for Business,” which includes the legislative scorecard, is published to help highlight policies taken up by the General Assembly that will help drive prosperity for Kentucky.
