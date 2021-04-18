The following business licenses were issued between April 5 and April 9:
Carolina Carports Inc., Dobson, North Carolina
James Wells, 2864 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro, music
Just Right Homes LLC, 3829 Garden Terrace, Owensboro
Stephen Little Consulting, Beaver Dam
Coy Holmes, 3200 Millstone Circle, Owensboro, janitorial service
Heather Nelson Counseling LLC, 1200 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro
Savoir Vivre, 1702 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro, art dealer
New Connections LLC, 2800 Daviess St., Owensboro, management consulting
Imaginators, 4627 Barrington Place, Owensboro, book publishers
Joseph Legg, 503 Hill Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing
Joseph R Mattingly Family Trust, 2213 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing
Legacy Birth Doula Services, 6131 Alma Court, Owensboro, family planning
Jordan Kreisle, 9783 McCamish Road, Whitesville, grain farming
The Torch Chariot LLC, Owensboro, fabricated metal
Blake A. Dickens, 2873 Brooks Parkway, Owensboro, non-residential leasing
Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC, Alexandria, Louisiana
OBKY Power Wash, 3720 Pleasant Ridge Lane, Utica
TKG Real Estate LLC, 1706 Sanctuary, Owensboro
Martha James Bed & Breakfast LLC, 110 Dublin Lane, Owensboro
Burlington Coat, Burlington, New Jersey
Robinson Homes, Versailles
Hodge’s Curbside Creamery LLC, 1939 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro
Stripes of America Lawn Care Service, 235 Kentucky 1554, Stanley
Gordon Rental Properties LLC, 5100 Newbolt Road, Owensboro
Katerra Construction LLC, Scottsdale, Arizona
Samuel Seiber, 747 Walnut Park Drive, Owensboro, landscaping
Square Inc., San Francisco, software publishers
Choice Equipment LLC, Flemingsburg
