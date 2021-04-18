The following business licenses were issued between April 5 and April 9:

Carolina Carports Inc., Dobson, North Carolina

James Wells, 2864 Silver Creek Loop, Owensboro, music

Just Right Homes LLC, 3829 Garden Terrace, Owensboro

Stephen Little Consulting, Beaver Dam

Coy Holmes, 3200 Millstone Circle, Owensboro, janitorial service

Heather Nelson Counseling LLC, 1200 E. Byers Ave., Owensboro

Savoir Vivre, 1702 Sterling Valley Drive, Owensboro, art dealer

New Connections LLC, 2800 Daviess St., Owensboro, management consulting

Imaginators, 4627 Barrington Place, Owensboro, book publishers

Joseph Legg, 503 Hill Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing

Joseph R Mattingly Family Trust, 2213 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, residential leasing

Legacy Birth Doula Services, 6131 Alma Court, Owensboro, family planning

Jordan Kreisle, 9783 McCamish Road, Whitesville, grain farming

The Torch Chariot LLC, Owensboro, fabricated metal

Blake A. Dickens, 2873 Brooks Parkway, Owensboro, non-residential leasing

Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC, Alexandria, Louisiana

OBKY Power Wash, 3720 Pleasant Ridge Lane, Utica

TKG Real Estate LLC, 1706 Sanctuary, Owensboro

Martha James Bed & Breakfast LLC, 110 Dublin Lane, Owensboro

Burlington Coat, Burlington, New Jersey

Robinson Homes, Versailles

Hodge’s Curbside Creamery LLC, 1939 Whispering Meadows Drive, Owensboro

Stripes of America Lawn Care Service, 235 Kentucky 1554, Stanley

Gordon Rental Properties LLC, 5100 Newbolt Road, Owensboro

Katerra Construction LLC, Scottsdale, Arizona

Samuel Seiber, 747 Walnut Park Drive, Owensboro, landscaping

Square Inc., San Francisco, software publishers

Choice Equipment LLC, Flemingsburg

