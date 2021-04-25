The following business licenses were issued between April 12 and April 16:

Southern Peach Boutique, 5684 Panther Creek Park Drive, Owensboro

Selena Pearl Realty LLC, Henderson

O’Bryan Family Partners, 10124 Boone St., Owensboro, hog and pig farming

Lisa G. Wathen, 2054 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro, janitorial services

Falloway and West Enterprises LLC, 529 Worthington Road, Owensboro, durable goods wholesale

Angie Judd Therapy Service PLLC, 2504 Long Shot Cove, Owensboro

Workforce Strategies Inc., Kalamazoo, Michigan, temporary employment

ACLC LLC, 2069 Trillium Gardens, Owensboro, real estate leasing

SS Leases LLC, 909 Moseley St., Owensboro, real estate leasing

Retail Store Services, Jermyn, Pennsylvania

Studio 809, 5798 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, beauty salon

Neighbors Mortgage LLC, 3101 Alvey Park Drive, Owensboro

Bluegrass Home Inspections LLC, 1033 Hermitage Drive Owensboro

Sina Evans, 601 Sycamore St., Owensboro, food service contractors

Mixed Magic, 4600 Towne Square Court, Owensboro, cosmetics and beauty supplies

Lanier Roofing, Greenville

Servpro of Daviess County, Elizabethtown

Cozzee Co., 2133 Collins Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping

KAB Aesthetics, 2229 N. Stratford Drive, Owensboro, physician’s office

Portales Building and Remodeling LLC, Bowling Green

Steele Roofing & Siding, 112 W. 20th St., Owensboro

