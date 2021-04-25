The following business licenses were issued between April 12 and April 16:
Southern Peach Boutique, 5684 Panther Creek Park Drive, Owensboro
Selena Pearl Realty LLC, Henderson
O’Bryan Family Partners, 10124 Boone St., Owensboro, hog and pig farming
Lisa G. Wathen, 2054 Wyandotte Ave., Owensboro, janitorial services
Falloway and West Enterprises LLC, 529 Worthington Road, Owensboro, durable goods wholesale
Angie Judd Therapy Service PLLC, 2504 Long Shot Cove, Owensboro
Workforce Strategies Inc., Kalamazoo, Michigan, temporary employment
ACLC LLC, 2069 Trillium Gardens, Owensboro, real estate leasing
SS Leases LLC, 909 Moseley St., Owensboro, real estate leasing
Retail Store Services, Jermyn, Pennsylvania
Studio 809, 5798 W. Fifth Street Road, Owensboro, beauty salon
Neighbors Mortgage LLC, 3101 Alvey Park Drive, Owensboro
Bluegrass Home Inspections LLC, 1033 Hermitage Drive Owensboro
Sina Evans, 601 Sycamore St., Owensboro, food service contractors
Mixed Magic, 4600 Towne Square Court, Owensboro, cosmetics and beauty supplies
Lanier Roofing, Greenville
Servpro of Daviess County, Elizabethtown
Cozzee Co., 2133 Collins Drive, Owensboro, electronic shopping
KAB Aesthetics, 2229 N. Stratford Drive, Owensboro, physician’s office
Portales Building and Remodeling LLC, Bowling Green
Steele Roofing & Siding, 112 W. 20th St., Owensboro
