The following business licenses were issued between Dec. 14 and Dec. 18:
Royal Family Holdings Inc., 2233 Palomino Place, Owensboro, insurance agency
GMF HC XO Propco Holdco, New York City, non-residential leasing
N&G Legacy Estates LLC, Arnold, Missouri, real estate
Bridget Prusz NTP, 6629 Kingston Drive, Owensboro, personal care
CMPC Investments LLC, 2524 Hackberry Court, Owensboro, investment advice
WEI and YUN Realty LLC, Flushing, New York, non-residential leasing
Trigger Group USA Inc., West Hollywood, California, marketing consulting
