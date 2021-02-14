The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5:
Kenneth Woosley II, Cromwell, residential leasing
Schutt Sports LLC, Litchfield, Illinois
All In One Cleaners, 6401 Boston Spur, Philpot
Loretta Clary, 1918 E. 20th St., Owensboro, personal services
Pogue Electric Service Inc., Greenville
Groups Recover Together, Burlington, {span}Massachusetts, outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers{/span}
Ohio Valley Farm Analysis Group Inc., Henderson
Benchmark Physical Therapy, Chattanooga
Zachery Wayne McCarthy, 621 Glenn Court, Owensboro, sports
American Advisors Group, Irvine, California, loan brokers
Astrix Technology Group, Red Bank, New Jersey
TA Hayden Ag Research & Consulting, 4033 Kensington Place, Owensboro
Keystone Apartments, Nashville
Thacker Wealth and Retirement, 2625 Frederica St., Owensboro
ViaOne Services LLC, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, temporary help
