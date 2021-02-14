The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 1 and Feb. 5:

Kenneth Woosley II, Cromwell, residential leasing

Schutt Sports LLC, Litchfield, Illinois

All In One Cleaners, 6401 Boston Spur, Philpot

Loretta Clary, 1918 E. 20th St., Owensboro, personal services

Pogue Electric Service Inc., Greenville

Groups Recover Together, Burlington, {span}Massachusetts, outpatient mental health and substance abuse centers{/span}

Ohio Valley Farm Analysis Group Inc., Henderson

Benchmark Physical Therapy, Chattanooga

Zachery Wayne McCarthy, 621 Glenn Court, Owensboro, sports

American Advisors Group, Irvine, California, loan brokers

Astrix Technology Group, Red Bank, New Jersey

TA Hayden Ag Research & Consulting, 4033 Kensington Place, Owensboro

Keystone Apartments, Nashville

Thacker Wealth and Retirement, 2625 Frederica St., Owensboro

ViaOne Services LLC, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, temporary help

