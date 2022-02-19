The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11:
• Jason Tanner Design LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Ste. 270, other services related to advertising
• Steven R. Stepp, 3122 Bridle Way, customer computer programming services
• Derek Inc., Cincinnati, Ohio, specialty trade contractor
• AMEZ, 3180 State Route 140 E., Utica, Kentucky, new single-family housing construction
• The Cupola Club, 521 Frederica St., snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
• Building Blocks Pediatric Therapy, 2720 Russell Rd., Utica, Kentucky physical, occupational, and speech therapists and audiologists
• Up Vibe Entertainment LLC, 3414 Eagle Ct., independent artists, writers, and performers
• Into the Future Mowing LLC, P.O. Box 98, landscaping services
• White’s Electrical, Mooresville, Indiana, electrical contractors
• Specialty Motors LLC, 1225 W. 2nd St., used car dealers
• Lanham Off-Road Accessories LLC, 1307 W. 2nd St., automotive parts and accessories store
• Lanham Logistics LLC, 1225 W. 2nd St., process, physical distribution, and logistics consulting services
• Kim’s Diner, 2107 W. 8th St., full-service restaurant
• Joyful Expressions, 2708 Morningside Dr., gift, novelty, and souvenir stores
• Solgood LLC, 3115 Commonwealth Ct. Ste. B6, physician’s office
• RRR — Robert’s Racing & Restoration, 6600 Foster Rd., Philpot, Kentucky, automotive transmission repair
• Calhoun Heating & Air Conditioning, Island, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and air conditioning contractors
