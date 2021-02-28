The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19:
Wes Johnson Services Company LLC, 3557 London Pike, Philpot, residential remodeling
Custom Flooring & Remodeling, 6200 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica
Natal Granite Installation, Beaver Dam
Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Fort Thomas
Thoroughbred Title LLC, Chattanooga
Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, day care
Citizens First Fire Training LLC, Chillicothe, Ohio
Berry’s Junk Services, 2524 Allen St., Owensboro
Harvey Nash Inc., Wayne, New Jersey, public relations
HITT Contracting Inc., Falls Church, Virginia
