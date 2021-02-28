The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 15 and Feb. 19:

Wes Johnson Services Company LLC, 3557 London Pike, Philpot, residential remodeling

Custom Flooring & Remodeling, 6200 Autumn Valley Trace, Utica

Natal Granite Installation, Beaver Dam

Jeff Wyler Chrysler Jeep Dodge, Fort Thomas

Thoroughbred Title LLC, Chattanooga

Blissful Beginnings East, 5533 Kentucky 144, Owensboro, day care

Citizens First Fire Training LLC, Chillicothe, Ohio

Berry’s Junk Services, 2524 Allen St., Owensboro

Harvey Nash Inc., Wayne, New Jersey, public relations

HITT Contracting Inc., Falls Church, Virginia

