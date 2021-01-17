The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8:
FiveStar, Bardstown
Precision Products LLC, Louisville
Centric Consulting LLC, Dayton, Ohio
Broken Branch Tree Service LLC, 7340 Saur Road, Maceo
Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California
Heads Duct Cleaning Pro LLC, 6423 Old State Road, Philpot
Magnolia Construction, 2344 Crescent Hill Drive, Owensboro
Ideal Personnel Services LLC, Doral, Florida
Superior Technologies, Bardstown
John Spencer Real Estate, 6108 Fairmont Court, Owensboro
Armour Excavating & Hauling, 11055 Saint Joseph Lane, Owensboro
Crofts Electric, Nicholasville
Raising Cane’s, Plano, Texas
Auntie Anne’s, Elizabethtown
Owensboro Mobile Mechanic, 9725 Sauer Lane, Owensboro
Brand Safway Solutions LLC, Kennesaw, Georgia, construction and civil engineering
DC Transport 1 LLC, 820 Clay St., Owensboro, freight trucking
Schutt Sports LLC, Litchfield, Illinois
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.