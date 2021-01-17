The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 4 and Jan. 8:

FiveStar, Bardstown

Precision Products LLC, Louisville

Centric Consulting LLC, Dayton, Ohio

Broken Branch Tree Service LLC, 7340 Saur Road, Maceo

Passport Health Plan of Molina Health, Long Beach, California

Heads Duct Cleaning Pro LLC, 6423 Old State Road, Philpot

Magnolia Construction, 2344 Crescent Hill Drive, Owensboro

Ideal Personnel Services LLC, Doral, Florida

Superior Technologies, Bardstown

John Spencer Real Estate, 6108 Fairmont Court, Owensboro

Armour Excavating & Hauling, 11055 Saint Joseph Lane, Owensboro

Crofts Electric, Nicholasville

Raising Cane’s, Plano, Texas

Auntie Anne’s, Elizabethtown

Owensboro Mobile Mechanic, 9725 Sauer Lane, Owensboro

Brand Safway Solutions LLC, Kennesaw, Georgia, construction and civil engineering

DC Transport 1 LLC, 820 Clay St., Owensboro, freight trucking

Schutt Sports LLC, Litchfield, Illinois

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.