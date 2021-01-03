The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23:
Alliant Insurance Services Inc., San Diego
Translucent Detailing LLC, 214 Keystone Court, Owensboro
Lawns In Order, 3263 E. Sixth St., Owensboro
All American Home Improvement LLC, Evansville
Holcomb Restoration, 1911 E. 18th St., Owensboro
Douglas Seamless Gutter, Island
Royal Gateway Company Ltd Co., Calhoun, automotive parts
