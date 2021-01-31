The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22:
Paige Landscaping, 708 Hathaway St., Owensboro
Acropolis Express, Evansville, mobile food service
La Creme Coffeehouse & Bakery, 400 Salem Drive, Owensboro
A & S Fam Services Company LLC, Riverview, Florida
Krazy Kat Studios, 2710 Lookout Drive, Owensboro, personal care
Behind The Key’s Properties, Lewisport, residential remodeling
Collier & Collier LLC, Indianapolis, accounting
Bob Hawkins Septic Service LLC, Whitesville
Mike Rowley Electric LLC, Central City
Paul Emmick, 812 Dixiana Drive, Owensboro, crop farming
Her Crown, 1912 Scherm Road, Owensboro, apparel accessories
Avalon Communication Services, Sheridan, Colorado
