The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22:

Paige Landscaping, 708 Hathaway St., Owensboro

Acropolis Express, Evansville, mobile food service

La Creme Coffeehouse & Bakery, 400 Salem Drive, Owensboro

A & S Fam Services Company LLC, Riverview, Florida

Krazy Kat Studios, 2710 Lookout Drive, Owensboro, personal care

Behind The Key’s Properties, Lewisport, residential remodeling

Collier & Collier LLC, Indianapolis, accounting

Bob Hawkins Septic Service LLC, Whitesville

Mike Rowley Electric LLC, Central City

Paul Emmick, 812 Dixiana Drive, Owensboro, crop farming

Her Crown, 1912 Scherm Road, Owensboro, apparel accessories

Avalon Communication Services, Sheridan, Colorado

