The following business licenses were issued between July 3-7:
• Blue Moon Frights LLC, 6214 Little Hickory Road, Philpot, all other amusement and recreation industries
• Lion’s Gate Security and Investigations, 2917 Eastern Parkway, Owensboro, security guards and patrol services
• Thomas Pump & Controls Inc., Raywick, Kentucky, water supply and irrigation systems
• Sarah Mills Insurance Agency LLC, 1035 Frederica St. Ste. 270, Owensboro, insurance agencies and brokerages
• L & C Logging, 10797 State Route 764, Whitesville, landscaping services
• All Over Maintenance LLC, Lewisport, Kentucky, other foundation, structure and building exterior contractors
• Westside Pools, 101 East Hummingbird Loop, Owensboro, other services to buildings and dwellings
• A-1 Precision Shine LLC, 2224 Belmont Drive, Owensboro, janitorial services
• Up Up & Away Balloon Creations LLC, 1609 West Fourth St., Owensboro, all other personal services
• Versys LLC, Hodgenville, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• ASH Construction Services LLC, Cincinnati, Ohio, industrial building construction
• R & R Controls Inc., Brownsville, Kentucky, plumbing, heating and air-conditioning contractors
• Sequoia One PEO LLC, Tempe, Arizona, professional employer organizations
• Color-Ad Inc., Manassas, Virginia, sign manufacturing
• Nathan Craig, 6530 Little Hickory Road, Philpot, pet care services (except veterinary)
• Hammer & Stain Owensboro, 2845 West Parrish Ave. Ste. J, Owensboro, graphic design services
• Durham Automotive LLC, 12850 Briarfield Schoolhouse Road, Utica, all other automotive repair and maintenance
