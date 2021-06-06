The following business licenses were issued between May 24 and May 28:

EPICS Photography LLC, 4340 Saddlebrooke Trail, Owensboro

RevUp Financials LLC, 2126 Berkshire Drive, Owensboro

944 Creations, Maceo, direct sales

Jones-Francisco Handyman, Bowling Green

Stay Green Landscaping and Lawn Care, 1708 Sioux Place, Owensboro

Arhaus LLC, Boston Heights, Ohio, home furnishings

Katelyn Adkins Counseling, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro

Atland LLC, 1300 Carter Road, Owensboro, residential leasing

Bell-Perkins LLC, 1316 Frederica St., Owensboro, family services

Gerber Power Enterprises LLC, Sarasota, Florida, professional employer organization

Saw Asian Market, 3211 Frederica St., Owensboro

Advanced Turf Solutions Inc., Fishers, Indiana

Thrive Occupational Therapy, 103 W. 19th St., Owensboro

Earrings by Allie, 8971 Stillhouse Road, Whitesville

Landmark Digestive Health PSC, 6386 London Pike Spur, Philpot

