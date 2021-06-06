The following business licenses were issued between May 24 and May 28:
EPICS Photography LLC, 4340 Saddlebrooke Trail, Owensboro
RevUp Financials LLC, 2126 Berkshire Drive, Owensboro
944 Creations, Maceo, direct sales
Jones-Francisco Handyman, Bowling Green
Stay Green Landscaping and Lawn Care, 1708 Sioux Place, Owensboro
Arhaus LLC, Boston Heights, Ohio, home furnishings
Katelyn Adkins Counseling, 100 W. Third St., Owensboro
Atland LLC, 1300 Carter Road, Owensboro, residential leasing
Bell-Perkins LLC, 1316 Frederica St., Owensboro, family services
Gerber Power Enterprises LLC, Sarasota, Florida, professional employer organization
Saw Asian Market, 3211 Frederica St., Owensboro
Advanced Turf Solutions Inc., Fishers, Indiana
Thrive Occupational Therapy, 103 W. 19th St., Owensboro
Earrings by Allie, 8971 Stillhouse Road, Whitesville
Landmark Digestive Health PSC, 6386 London Pike Spur, Philpot
