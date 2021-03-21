The following business licenses were issued between March 8 and March 12:
Carter McCain, 1563 Oak Park Drive, Owensboro, food services
Russell Construction Co. Inc., Davenport, Iowa
Summit Steel & Manufacturing Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania
Monroe & Sommer Construction LLC, Beaver Dam
Midtown Paw Spa — Jennifer Stinnett, 121 E. Ninth St., Owensboro
Midtown Paw Spa — Sheryl Kellems, 121 E. Ninth St., Owensboro
Don Nantz Trucking, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro
Taylor Brothers Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Indiana
Ellis Wayne Carlisle, 3923 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, painting contractor
Checks and Balances Inc., Manassas, Virginia, temporary help
Boss Lady Sanitation, Reynolds Station
Duncan Bay Rentals LLC, Owensboro
Woods Way Hotshot, 12490 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Utica, trucking
Bigfoot Properties LLC, 2012 Robin Road, Owensboro, real estate leasing
Vapetronics of Owensboro, 1741 Scherm Road, Owensboro
Brinks Home Security, Dallas
J.A. Redmon Expedited, 3849 Willow Way, Owensboro, trucking
WFC LLC, Henderson, real estate
Faye’s, 6057 Kentucky 2830, Owensboro, restaurant
Bluegrass Envy Lawn Care, 624 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro
CoreMedical Group, Manchester, New Hampshire
SMB Business Development Inc., 1803 Oxford Drive, Owensboro
Horizon Construction Company, Alpharetta, Georgia
