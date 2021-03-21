The following business licenses were issued between March 8 and March 12:

Carter McCain, 1563 Oak Park Drive, Owensboro, food services

Russell Construction Co. Inc., Davenport, Iowa

Summit Steel & Manufacturing Inc., Reading, Pennsylvania

Monroe & Sommer Construction LLC, Beaver Dam

Midtown Paw Spa — Jennifer Stinnett, 121 E. Ninth St., Owensboro

Midtown Paw Spa — Sheryl Kellems, 121 E. Ninth St., Owensboro

Don Nantz Trucking, 418 Reid Road, Owensboro

Taylor Brothers Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Indiana

Ellis Wayne Carlisle, 3923 Kipling Drive, Owensboro, painting contractor

Checks and Balances Inc., Manassas, Virginia, temporary help

Boss Lady Sanitation, Reynolds Station

Duncan Bay Rentals LLC, Owensboro

Woods Way Hotshot, 12490 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Utica, trucking

Bigfoot Properties LLC, 2012 Robin Road, Owensboro, real estate leasing

Vapetronics of Owensboro, 1741 Scherm Road, Owensboro

Brinks Home Security, Dallas

J.A. Redmon Expedited, 3849 Willow Way, Owensboro, trucking

WFC LLC, Henderson, real estate

Faye’s, 6057 Kentucky 2830, Owensboro, restaurant

Bluegrass Envy Lawn Care, 624 Mohawk Drive, Owensboro

CoreMedical Group, Manchester, New Hampshire

SMB Business Development Inc., 1803 Oxford Drive, Owensboro

Horizon Construction Company, Alpharetta, Georgia

