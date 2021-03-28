The following business licenses were issued last week:

The Brandi Rone Group, Henderson, real estate

Browns Valley Truck Equipment, Calhoun

Eyemart, Mason, Ohio

Ohio Valley Farm Analysis Group Inc., Henderson

ProRehab Inc., Louisville

Mary Ruth Cecil Estate, c/o Lynn Hofer, Owensboro, residential leasing

Poison Karma Band, 4100 Yewells Landing W., Owensboro, performers

Renee Frobeter, Rockport, Indiana, landscaping

ACCO, Louisville, plumbing HVAC

Quality Quick #23, Schaumburg, Illinois

Integrity Backyard Builds, 1100 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro

Greenwell Acquisition Corp., Louisville

Familys Automotive & Import Special, 327 E. 18th St., Owensboro

Omni Earthworks LLC, Huntingburg, Indiana, specialty trade contractors

Steve’s Tower Service Inc., London

Kona Ice of Owensboro LLC, 2048 Little Stream Run, Owensboro

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

