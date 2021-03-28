The following business licenses were issued last week:
The Brandi Rone Group, Henderson, real estate
Browns Valley Truck Equipment, Calhoun
Eyemart, Mason, Ohio
Ohio Valley Farm Analysis Group Inc., Henderson
ProRehab Inc., Louisville
Mary Ruth Cecil Estate, c/o Lynn Hofer, Owensboro, residential leasing
Poison Karma Band, 4100 Yewells Landing W., Owensboro, performers
Renee Frobeter, Rockport, Indiana, landscaping
ACCO, Louisville, plumbing HVAC
Quality Quick #23, Schaumburg, Illinois
Integrity Backyard Builds, 1100 Burlew Blvd., Owensboro
Greenwell Acquisition Corp., Louisville
Familys Automotive & Import Special, 327 E. 18th St., Owensboro
Omni Earthworks LLC, Huntingburg, Indiana, specialty trade contractors
Steve’s Tower Service Inc., London
Kona Ice of Owensboro LLC, 2048 Little Stream Run, Owensboro
