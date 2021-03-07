The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26:

M&K Contracting LLC, Utica

Paychex North America Inc., Rochester, New York, payroll services

Sprint, Monsey, New York

NTSD LLC, Monroe City, Indiana, non-residential leasing

Green Onion Pickers Emporium, Hartford, furniture

Citizens First Fire Training LLC, Chillicothe, Ohio

Newfi Lending, Emeryville, California

Cyient Inc, East Hartford, Connecticut, engineering

Prime Paint, 10822 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Utica

AF Crow Funeral Home, 608 Frederica St., Owensboro

Edgetek Inc., Evansville, home and garden repair

Rodgers Sign Service Inc., Elizabethtown

American Integrated Security Group, College Point, New York

Heartland Solutions Corp., Camby, Indiana, power line construction

OM Contracting, 216 Resolution Way, Owensboro

Faith Hope & Love Bookstore & Gifts, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro

Intuit Inc., Mountain View, California, support services

Hinton Builders Electric, Powell, Ohio

Hearing Works Inc., Evansville

Bluegrass IV Therapy LLC, 3131 Oakridge Court, Owensboro

SPBS Properties LLC, 718 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, residential leasing

