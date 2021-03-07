The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26:
M&K Contracting LLC, Utica
Paychex North America Inc., Rochester, New York, payroll services
Sprint, Monsey, New York
NTSD LLC, Monroe City, Indiana, non-residential leasing
Green Onion Pickers Emporium, Hartford, furniture
Citizens First Fire Training LLC, Chillicothe, Ohio
Newfi Lending, Emeryville, California
Cyient Inc, East Hartford, Connecticut, engineering
Prime Paint, 10822 Red Hill-Maxwell Road, Utica
AF Crow Funeral Home, 608 Frederica St., Owensboro
Edgetek Inc., Evansville, home and garden repair
Rodgers Sign Service Inc., Elizabethtown
American Integrated Security Group, College Point, New York
Heartland Solutions Corp., Camby, Indiana, power line construction
OM Contracting, 216 Resolution Way, Owensboro
Faith Hope & Love Bookstore & Gifts, 1020 Halifax Drive, Owensboro
Intuit Inc., Mountain View, California, support services
Hinton Builders Electric, Powell, Ohio
Hearing Works Inc., Evansville
Bluegrass IV Therapy LLC, 3131 Oakridge Court, Owensboro
SPBS Properties LLC, 718 W. Ninth St., Owensboro, residential leasing
