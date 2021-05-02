The following business licenses were issued between April 19 and April 23:
Greater Owensboro Reality Company LLC, 1523 Springdale Drive, Owensboro
S&M Group Investments LLC, Lewisport
Eyemart, Mason
Triple Red Contracting LLC, 6429 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro
OBKY Properties LLC, 3827 Wellington Court, Owensboro
Beauty Plus, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Suite 6, Owensboro
Super-Hair.net, 2500 Carter Road, Apt. 3, Owensboro
Black Hawk Estates LLC, 1531 Frederica St., Owensboro
Athena Energy Services Holdings LLC, Houston
Nail Expo Owensboro LLP, 5101 Frederica St., Suite F, Owensboro
Blissin Transportation, 2002 E. 20th St., Apt. 2, Owensboro
Belanio, Calhoun
Stephen Farms & Garden LLC, 3982 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro
Delta Bravo Aero LLC, 10380 Kentucky 54, Whitesville
Hearty Healing Flower & Herbal Farm, 10270 State Route 662, Maceo
Halo Properties LLC, 6547 Waterford Place, Owensboro
Gish Lawn & Landscape LLC, 4117 Red Clover Drive, Owensboro
The Bri-Den Co. Inc., Ashland
Julep Home and Gift LLC, 2738 Frederica St., Owensboro
Hello Pop LLC, Hawesville
Bird Dog’s Real Estate Supplies, 3302 Jefferson St., Owensboro
Kerri Hodge, 1109 Woodlawn Ave., Owensboro
The Tailored Teachers LLC, 116 E. 22nd St., Owensboro
KY Project Painter, 409 W. Highland Court, Owensboro
Jackovic Construction Co., Pittsburgh
Heitz Sign Inc., Madison
Chillzy B’s, Henderson
Double D Commercial Roofing, Cub Run
USB Detective, 4636 Hunters Ridge, Owensboro
Keystone Lawn and Landscape, 6738 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro
Design On Tap LLC, Indianapolis
Rhonda Sheward, 5512 Mulberry Place, Owensboro
New Orleans Cajun Style Cooking, 1840 Calhoun St., Owensboro
