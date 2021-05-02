The following business licenses were issued between April 19 and April 23:

Greater Owensboro Reality Company LLC, 1523 Springdale Drive, Owensboro

S&M Group Investments LLC, Lewisport

Eyemart, Mason

Triple Red Contracting LLC, 6429 W. Fifth St. Road, Owensboro

OBKY Properties LLC, 3827 Wellington Court, Owensboro

Beauty Plus, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., Suite 6, Owensboro

Super-Hair.net, 2500 Carter Road, Apt. 3, Owensboro

Black Hawk Estates LLC, 1531 Frederica St., Owensboro

Athena Energy Services Holdings LLC, Houston

Nail Expo Owensboro LLP, 5101 Frederica St., Suite F, Owensboro

Blissin Transportation, 2002 E. 20th St., Apt. 2, Owensboro

Belanio, Calhoun

Stephen Farms & Garden LLC, 3982 Hayden Bridge Road, Owensboro

Delta Bravo Aero LLC, 10380 Kentucky 54, Whitesville

Hearty Healing Flower & Herbal Farm, 10270 State Route 662, Maceo

Halo Properties LLC, 6547 Waterford Place, Owensboro

Gish Lawn & Landscape LLC, 4117 Red Clover Drive, Owensboro

The Bri-Den Co. Inc., Ashland

Julep Home and Gift LLC, 2738 Frederica St., Owensboro

Hello Pop LLC, Hawesville

Bird Dog’s Real Estate Supplies, 3302 Jefferson St., Owensboro

Kerri Hodge, 1109 Woodlawn Ave., Owensboro

The Tailored Teachers LLC, 116 E. 22nd St., Owensboro

KY Project Painter, 409 W. Highland Court, Owensboro

Jackovic Construction Co., Pittsburgh

Heitz Sign Inc., Madison

Chillzy B’s, Henderson

Double D Commercial Roofing, Cub Run

USB Detective, 4636 Hunters Ridge, Owensboro

Keystone Lawn and Landscape, 6738 Lamplite Circle, Owensboro

Design On Tap LLC, Indianapolis

Rhonda Sheward, 5512 Mulberry Place, Owensboro

New Orleans Cajun Style Cooking, 1840 Calhoun St., Owensboro

