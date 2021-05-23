The following business licenses were issued between May 10 and May 14:
Go Wireless New Kentucky Inc., Madison Heights, Michigan
J & K Remodeling & Construction LLC, 5244 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot
HealogicsInc, Jacksonville, Florida, management consulting
Made to Melt, 801 Center St., Owensboro, direct sales
Louisville Industrial Coatings LLC, Indianapolis
Bon Harbor RX LLC Nation’s Medicine, 3030 Burlew Blvd, Owensboro
DK Builders, Munfordville
Jeffrey T. Ebelhar, 1500 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, accounting
Burrito Express LLC, Henderson
Signs Express, Bowling Green
Russell Financial Services LLC, Newburgh
Diimgeni Clothing, 46 Hanning Lane, Owensboro
Joshua Clark’s Painting, 2657 E. Victory Court, Owensboro
Rhoads Investments LLC, 1290 Hill Bridge Road, Utica
McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota, Irving, Texas
JP Wood Transport LLC, 283 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro
Limitless, 2408 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, beauty salon
Ted Equity LLC, 900 Parkway Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing
Super Clean Pressure Washing LLC, 4733 Bernheim Drive, Owensboro
