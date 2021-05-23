The following business licenses were issued between May 10 and May 14:

Go Wireless New Kentucky Inc., Madison Heights, Michigan

J & K Remodeling & Construction LLC, 5244 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot

HealogicsInc, Jacksonville, Florida, management consulting

Made to Melt, 801 Center St., Owensboro, direct sales

Louisville Industrial Coatings LLC, Indianapolis

Bon Harbor RX LLC Nation’s Medicine, 3030 Burlew Blvd, Owensboro

DK Builders, Munfordville

Jeffrey T. Ebelhar, 1500 Griffith Ave., Owensboro, accounting

Burrito Express LLC, Henderson

Signs Express, Bowling Green

Russell Financial Services LLC, Newburgh

Diimgeni Clothing, 46 Hanning Lane, Owensboro

Joshua Clark’s Painting, 2657 E. Victory Court, Owensboro

Rhoads Investments LLC, 1290 Hill Bridge Road, Utica

McKesson Medical Surgical Minnesota, Irving, Texas

JP Wood Transport LLC, 283 Lafayette Drive, Owensboro

Limitless, 2408 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, beauty salon

Ted Equity LLC, 900 Parkway Drive, Owensboro, residential leasing

Super Clean Pressure Washing LLC, 4733 Bernheim Drive, Owensboro

