The following business licenses were issued between May 17 and May 21:
Light it Up Tree Service, 709 Walnut St., Owensboro
Elizabeth Design Studio, 1095 Hill Ave., Owensboro
Barr Bones LLC, 2410 Frederica St., Owensboro
Jessica Cole, 3207 E. Eighth St., Owensboro, advertising
Billiken Buyer Inc., Ballwin, Missouri, residential leasing
Whitehouse Wanderer Travel LLC, 4700 Kentucky142, Philpot
Mary Hundley, 7968 Laketown Road, Owensboro, crop farming
Hyland Software Inc., Westlake, Ohio
A Keen Sense of Clean, 3888 Springtree Drive, Owensboro
Change of Pace Physical Therapy LLC, Utica
House of Jonle, 1501 Richbrooke Trace, Owensboro, convention and trade show organizer
Whiskey Studio Co., 10109 Kentucky 54, Whitesville, retail sales
Million Dollar Play, 521 Maple St., Owensboro, clothing accessories
Hawesville Metal Sales, 12432 W. U.S. 60, Cloverport
Becky B’s Quilting & Embroidery LLC, 1220 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.