The following business licenses were issued between May 17 and May 21:

Light it Up Tree Service, 709 Walnut St., Owensboro

Elizabeth Design Studio, 1095 Hill Ave., Owensboro

Barr Bones LLC, 2410 Frederica St., Owensboro

Jessica Cole, 3207 E. Eighth St., Owensboro, advertising

Billiken Buyer Inc., Ballwin, Missouri, residential leasing

Whitehouse Wanderer Travel LLC, 4700 Kentucky142, Philpot

Mary Hundley, 7968 Laketown Road, Owensboro, crop farming

Hyland Software Inc., Westlake, Ohio

A Keen Sense of Clean, 3888 Springtree Drive, Owensboro

Change of Pace Physical Therapy LLC, Utica

House of Jonle, 1501 Richbrooke Trace, Owensboro, convention and trade show organizer

Whiskey Studio Co., 10109 Kentucky 54, Whitesville, retail sales

Million Dollar Play, 521 Maple St., Owensboro, clothing accessories

Hawesville Metal Sales, 12432 W. U.S. 60, Cloverport

Becky B’s Quilting & Embroidery LLC, 1220 Woodmere Lane, Owensboro

