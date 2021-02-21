The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12:

Settles Farm LLC, 911 George Madison Drive, Owensboro

The Bluegrass Referral Network, 1035 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate office

Cedarhurst of Owensboro, Saint Louis, assisted living facility

Harris Jarboe Group LLC, 1035 Frederica St., real estate office

Jack’s Trailer Rentals, 1708 Fawn Drive, Owensboro

Gyro House, 4551 Springhill Drive, Owensboro, restaurant

C.W. Whitaker Company, Owensboro, real estate

Elmore Service Corp., Louisville, plumbing and HVAC

Bristol Inc., Saint Louis, measuring and controlling device manufacturing

Williams Collectibles, 1035 McFarland Road, Utica

Homeworks, 10709 Green St., Whitesville, welding and soldering manufacturing

Joshua Albers, 1210 Hickory Lane, Owensboro, accounting

Quality Quick 1998, 3815 Carter Road, Owensboro

270-691-7301

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

