The following business licenses were issued between Feb. 8 and Feb. 12:
Settles Farm LLC, 911 George Madison Drive, Owensboro
The Bluegrass Referral Network, 1035 Frederica St., Owensboro, real estate office
Cedarhurst of Owensboro, Saint Louis, assisted living facility
Harris Jarboe Group LLC, 1035 Frederica St., real estate office
Jack’s Trailer Rentals, 1708 Fawn Drive, Owensboro
Gyro House, 4551 Springhill Drive, Owensboro, restaurant
C.W. Whitaker Company, Owensboro, real estate
Elmore Service Corp., Louisville, plumbing and HVAC
Bristol Inc., Saint Louis, measuring and controlling device manufacturing
Williams Collectibles, 1035 McFarland Road, Utica
Homeworks, 10709 Green St., Whitesville, welding and soldering manufacturing
Joshua Albers, 1210 Hickory Lane, Owensboro, accounting
Quality Quick 1998, 3815 Carter Road, Owensboro
