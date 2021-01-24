The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15:
Employers Resource Management Co., Boise, Idaho
Austin’s Plumbing, 2722 W. Fourth St., Owensboro
Madlyn Murphy, 1920 Aspenwood Court, Owensboro, beauty salon
Pioneer Oil Company Inc., Vincennes, Indiana
Kentucky Emergency-1 Services PSC, Nashville
Paramount Staffing, Northbrook, Illinois
Swope’s Handyman Service. 6035 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro
Olinger Tax Service, 2128 W. First St., Owensboro
Legacy Portrait Design, 2627 Landing Terrace, Owensboro
J and K Remodeling and Construction, 5244 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot
J. Carol Designs, 619 Booth Ave., Owensboro
HE Electric, Beaver Dam
Pate Property, St. Petersburg, Florida
Three Corners Employment LLC, Horse Branch
American Freight Appliance-Furniture, Delaware, Ohio
Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck, Central City
Board and Graze Custom Charcuterie, 704 Alexandria, Owensboro
Pro-Home Inspection LLC, 2522 Wimsatt Court, Owensboro
Josh Teets Distributing, 80 Booth Field Road, Owensboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.