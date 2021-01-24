The following business licenses were issued between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15:

Employers Resource Management Co., Boise, Idaho

Austin’s Plumbing, 2722 W. Fourth St., Owensboro

Madlyn Murphy, 1920 Aspenwood Court, Owensboro, beauty salon

Pioneer Oil Company Inc., Vincennes, Indiana

Kentucky Emergency-1 Services PSC, Nashville

Paramount Staffing, Northbrook, Illinois

Swope’s Handyman Service. 6035 U.S. 60 W., Owensboro

Olinger Tax Service, 2128 W. First St., Owensboro

Legacy Portrait Design, 2627 Landing Terrace, Owensboro

J and K Remodeling and Construction, 5244 Pleasant Valley Road, Philpot

J. Carol Designs, 619 Booth Ave., Owensboro

HE Electric, Beaver Dam

Pate Property, St. Petersburg, Florida

Three Corners Employment LLC, Horse Branch

American Freight Appliance-Furniture, Delaware, Ohio

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Truck, Central City

Board and Graze Custom Charcuterie, 704 Alexandria, Owensboro

Pro-Home Inspection LLC, 2522 Wimsatt Court, Owensboro

Josh Teets Distributing, 80 Booth Field Road, Owensboro

