Buzzo and Sissy Jackson

Randal “Buzzo” and Elizabeth “Sissy” (Evans) Jackson of Pleasant Ridge recently celebrated 40 years of marriage.
They were married July 19, 1980, at Pellville Baptist Church by Brother Arthur Morris Jr. Their principal attendants were Roger and Sabrina Carmon of Philpot.
They are celebrating with a trip to Patti’s 1880 Settlement at a date to be determined later.
They have one son, Andy Jackson of Owensboro.
Buzzo is a retired operator for Kenson Farms, and Sissy is a retired seamstress.
They are members of Bells Run Baptist Church.
