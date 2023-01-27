It began with a television program.
Jennifer Sommer, who has homes on Lake Barkley and in Dayton, Ohio, was watching an episode of PBS’ NOVA program one day.
“Why have I never heard of her name before?” she recalls thinking of Nancy Grace Roman, the NASA chief of astronomy who helped lay the groundwork for the Hubble Space Telescope.
The program was about the Hubble telescope, and the question Sommer asked herself on that day prompted her to begin researching Roman, whose work on the Hubble earned her the designation as the “Mother of Hubble.”
For 18 months, Sommer delved into the life of the NASA scientist. She did a lot of research, Sommer said, and she sought to know whether Roman was alive and where she was.
“Somehow or other, I got her email, so I emailed her and asked for a phone interview,” noted Sommer, an author whose new children’s book about Roman is now available on her website at jennifersommer@weebly.com.
Sommer initially interviewed Roman by phone and some months later spoke with her in person.
In her early 90s when the author met her, Roman was very sharp, Sommer said.
She recalled how very scientific Roman was, and Sommer noted that the scientist was still giving lectures and talking to people about the Hubble telescope and about astronomy.
Nancy Grace Roman, who died in 2018, lived at a time when women were discouraged from doing anything in science, Sommer explains.
“Women were not doing science,” the author noted, adding that Roman “was determined that that’s what she was going to do.”
Roman fought hard from middle school through her older years to pursue her interests.
At one point she took a job in radio astronomy, learning all she could about microwaves and the like before she moved on to other things.
“She ended up building a Hubble,” said Sommer of the determined scientist who continued to overcome barriers and reach for the stars that she always wanted to study.
In 1959, Roman became NASA’s first female executive when she was named chief of astronomy at the newly-created National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
She came to the agency at a time when U.S. astronomers were wanting a telescope that would orbit in space above the earth’s atmosphere and allow for the clearest view of the stars that a telescope had ever seen, a press release for Sommer’s new book notes.
Engineers hadn’t even successfully launched a rocket, the press release continues. But Roman increased her efforts and “showed the whole world the night sky, up close and personal.”
Meeting the scientist in person was crucial to her research, Sommer noted, because she wanted a firsthand account of Roman’s work.
She said Roman was very much a scientist, something that was evident from the technical details she shared as she answered questions.
But Roman also had a sense of humor.
“We shared chicken soup at her senior living facility, and she greeted me wearing a pair of red Converse sneakers which she proclaimed as very comfortable,” the author noted of Roman.
Sommer said her new book about the scientist, titled “Her Eyes Were On The Stars,” is a children’s picture book for ages 8 to 12.
Illustrated by Gayle Cobb of Middletown, Ohio, the biography shares Roman’s whole life.
“It follows her life from a young child loving the stars, always loving the stars, and her determination to become an astronomer,” observes Sommer, who has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing for children and young adults.
Roman’s story is her first published book.
She’s written others — a book about octopuses, a fantasy for middle-school youth, one book about Halloween, a lot of fiction.
A retired librarian, Sommer describes herself as “one of those book nerds,” she says.
She knew in the fifth-grade that she wanted to be a writer. But parents want you to do something to make money, she observes.
Now she’s finally gotten back to writing, notes Sommer, who was born in Lexington but recalls how she spent summers and Christmases visiting with her grandparents in Cadiz.
Her family came to Trigg County in the 1800s, and there are so many family stories from Cadiz.
Her grandparents were into flower farming, Sommer said, and her grandmother taught school for quite a while in the community.
The author has a library science degree from the University of Kentucky and received her degree in creative writing from Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Sommer is a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and a 2014 winner of the Karen and Philip Cushman Late Bloomer Award for a work in progress.
She has done some book signings in Ohio for her latest book, and the author says she would love to do some book signings in Cadiz.
Sommer’s “Her Eyes Were On The Stars” is subtitled “Nancy Grace Roman, ‘Mother of Hubble’ Space Telescope.”
In addition to Sommer’s website, the new book can be found on the publisher’s website at braughlerbooks.com and in February will be available on amazon.com.
