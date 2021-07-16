The city of Caneyville opened bids for its water line rehabilitation project on Wednesday afternoon.
The project — estimated in 2020 to cost $1,625,000 — is intended to replace five miles of aging and obsolete asbestos concrete water lines with new PVC water line, along with valves and fire hydrants.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development granted approval last year for Caneyville to receive an $818,000 loan and a $300,000 grant for the project, and Caneyville also received a $507,000 Community Development Block Grant for the water line rehabilitation project.
These funds together would have covered the aforementioned $1,625,000 projected cost of the project; however, all five bids opened on Wednesday came in over the budgeted amount.
Cleary Construction Company, Inc., out of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, submitted the lowest bid of $2,374,888.50.
The other four bids were as follows:
Bobby Luttrell & Sons, LLC, out of Dundee, Kentucky, bid $2,965,130; Cumberland Pipeline, LLC, out of Columbia, Kentucky, bid $2,567,563; Stotts Construction Company, Inc., also out of Columbia, Kentucky, bid $2,453,330; and Twin States Utilities & Excavation, Inc., out of Mount Hermon, Kentucky, bid $2,791,127.
No action was taken Wednesday to accept or deny bids; however, officials discussed having the Caneyville City Commission meet either on Friday of this week (after press time) or on Tuesday of next week (July 20) to review them.
In other Caneyville news, officials announced that the city will hold another movie night on Saturday, Aug. 28. Secondhand Lions will be screened outside at the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center beginning at 8 p.m. In the case of rain, the movie will be moved inside the building.
Officials plan to screen movies in October and December in conjunction with Caneyville’s holiday events, as well.
The city commission on Monday also voted to rehire Chris Brooks to the Caneyville Water and Sewer Department.
