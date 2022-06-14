With the average gas prices reaching nearly $5 a gallon and supply chain issues, local car dealers — new and used — aren’t seeing a major unloading of gas-guzzling trade-in.
Just auto prices in general are going up, especially in the small-vehicle market.
Tom Igleheart, owner of Red, White, and Blue Auto sales, said he has been in the car industry for roughly 20 years and he believes the prices could affect people’s habits.
“These larger vehicles last year might cost 60 bucks and fill up now there’s over $100 to fill up,” Igleheart said. “So it definitely makes a difference in people’s pocketbooks. They are driving their trucks an hour, hour and a half to work in certain places and they’re spending $600 to $700 a month just in gas and that was a month or two back so it’s gotten worse.”
He said he does not believe it is solely the price of gas rising, though he acknowledges that is a factor, but the price of nearly everything that has caused the market to see the decline.
“I think the market has just dropped,” Igleheart said. “I mean it’s like the doors just shut. We’re getting business but I mean, it’s nothing like it was before these prices started going, but I think it’s not just the gas prices. I think it’s the prices of everything that’s going on right now.”
David Moore, with the Don Moore automotive dealer, agrees with Igleheart that the high prices are affecting sales but he said he has not seen the problem quite as apparent as he did in the early 2000’s.
“Like when gas went up in the mid 2000’s, we saw a lot of dumping of big SUVs and pickup trucks…and so far we have not seen that,” Moore said. “That’s not to say that it is not coming, but currently that’s the position it’s been.”
While he has not seen dramatic buying habits change, he said gas prices, and gas mileage, have increasingly become a reason used by customers to justify a potential trade in.
“People are talking about it a whole lot more,” Moore said. “You are beginning to see people say ‘oh man that gets 25 miles to the gallon.’ Until this past week, we’ve probably seen more conversation about gas mileage than we had seen otherwise.”
As one might expect, Moore said this increase in gas prices has led to a “drastic increase” in the prices of new and used prices of smaller models. He also believed that as the price hike drags on, the habits of the community could very well change.
“Let me just say this, although used car prices are high, the smaller cars seem like they’ve gone up even more drastically in the last few weeks,” Moore said. “I think you’ll begin to see that as we see $5 a gallon gas that you will begin to see that driving habits will slow down.”
Kalene Rumley, internet sales manager at Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, said she is seeing higher smaller car prices.
“Since I handle all the sales calls, I have had a lot of calls probably within a month of people wanting to trade in their trucks and work cars, something more convenient for them to drive back and forth to work or wherever they need to go to try to help save gas.”
Rumley also said the gas-saving conversations are happening but there has not been an influx of trade ins.
“I would say the increase in reasoning, but we haven’t seen an over increase in trade,” Rumley said. “But the reasoning everybody has is pretty much the same, which is they want to get a better car that has more miles per gallon.”
Much like the others, Duke Brubaker, president and general manager of Champion Ford Lincoln Mazda, said he too has not seen a dramatic increase in trade ins, but unlike Rumley, Moore and Igleheart he said it is because of the knee-jerk reactions people had in 2008 and 2009 when this happened before.
“When this happened in ‘08 and ‘09, we had people coming in and trading in large SUVs for small cars instantly, and they were taking huge losses to do that,” Brubaker said. “I think people might remember what they did back then and maybe now they’re trying to wait it out.”
He said people were being smart by not jumping to trade in their vehicles especially with the shortage he is seeing at his dealership.
Brubaker said he is still having trouble getting new cars to sell because of the chip supply issue, and that could be another factor in today’s habits, he said.
“There just isn’t any inventory on the ground,” Brubaker said. “People know the (new car) prices aren’t really changing, so if people trade in their vehicles they’ve got to find something to replace it with and there’s not really much out there to replace it with.”
Brubaker, like all the dealers spoken with, say that the price hike is something that would have far reaching effects on the nation and it must be addressed, before they start to see significant increase in products.
“It has to be (a worry), the government has to address this because the world lives on diesel fuel…that’s going to translate to everything we get in our hands,” Brubaker said.
That sentiment was shared by Tommy Tapp Jr. of Tapp Motors in Owensboro, who said the increase not only affects the car industry but it also has far-reaching consequences.
Most of the dealers said they have not seen a dramatic run to hybrid vehicles, but that, in fact, they are hard to get right now because they almost always are presold.
“Right now if you want a hybrid, you’re probably eight to 10 months out before you would see one,” Moore said.
