LEXINGTON — The Mayfield Cardinals lost a heartbreaker on Friday evening against Beechwood in the Class 2A State Championship game. The Cardinals secured the state runner-up title with a 14-13 loss, they finished the season with a 14-1 record.
“It was a tough game to lose,” head coach Joe Morris said. “I thought our guys played with a bunch of heart. I couldn’t be any more proud of our young men. They played their hearts out for Mayfield High School and our community.”
Morris was proud of his players’ effort and how they fought the entire game.
“We’re runner-ups, but these guys are champions,” Morris said.
Down 14-7, the Cardinals drove down the field and scored a touchdown on a reception by Isaac Stevenson to cut the lead to 14-13 with 1:13 left in the game. A missed extra point would be the last scoring chance for the Cardinals.
“I told [Lincoln Sutter], ‘That one play did not cost us the game.’ ” Morris said. “He’s been spectacular all year. When we played Paducah Tilghman, we won the game 16-14, he punted the ball, he kicked three field goals in a big time atmosphere and helped us win that game and that’s what I told him.”
Running back JUJU Starks led the Cardinals in rushing yards with 104-yards on 22 carries, including a 16-yard rushing touchdown.
Starks said he had a fun year and everyone played great this season.
The Cardinals quarterback Zane Cartwright completed 16-of-23 passes 137 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
Linebacker Ethan Kemp led the game in tackles with 11, he also led the game in sacks with two.
Morris knows his team helped the community of Mayfield keep their minds off of everything they have been through in the last year.
“Down in Mayfield, we haven’t had a lot of happy times lately, with the tornado,” Morris said. “This team made our community smile each and every Friday night. With what these guys accomplished, it put a smile on Mayfield’s face. We’re disappointed and I know they’re disappointed, but I guarantee they are proud of this group of young men.”
Beechwood coach Noel Rash was also aware of what Mayfield has been through over the last year.
“That town isn’t fixed and I hope we all put them in our hearts,” Rash said. “With all the stuff they’ve been through, now they’ve got 14-18 year olds struggling in their hearts tonight over this loss.”
Stevenson and Morris both said this team will be back in the state championship.
