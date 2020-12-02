LOUISVILLE — Turnovers plagued Western Kentucky in a 75-54 men’s college basketball loss to Louisville on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Hilltoppers (2-2) turned the ball over 21 times, including five times in the first three minutes of the second half. That allowed a five-point halftime deficit to turn into a Louisville lead as large as 23 points.
“We fully expected this to be our toughest test to date,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “For our guys to come out and face a team that probably will lose their entire starting lineup whether to the draft or all seniors, and we’ve got freshmen and four sophomores and we’re down four guys, I told our group I couldn’t be more pleased with what the game meant to them.
I thought we were first to the floor in a few situations. I thought we were locked into the details of what Western was trying to execute. To limit them to eight offensive rebounds, albeit two of their guys got seven of them, we knew that’s what we were going to face. I thought our defense was excellent. We took care of it all until we got pressed late, first time we’ve been in that situation.
“We will be better as we move forward. I’m really happy with our group.”
WKU had two 8-0 runs in the first half and led 25-17 at the 9:01 mark after a 3-pointer by junior guard Luke Frampton.
But Louisville (4-0) went on a 10-0 run to go back up 29-25, and led 34-29 at the break.
The Hilltoppers lost several straight possessions to turnovers early in the second half, and after getting back within 45-41 on a basket by freshman guard Dayvion McKnight, allowed Louisville to go on a 12-0 run.
“It wasn’t the same team I watched in three games out in South Dakota,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “Now for what reasons, I have no idea. Except I know this: you can’t beat good teams on the road turning the basketball over. We turned that basketball over five straight times coming out of the locker room. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a stat with seven assists and 21 turnovers. I know it was 2 to 12 in the second half. That’s a bad stat. You’re not going to beat any good team turning the ball over.”
Dre Davis paced Louisville with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting. The Cardinals shot 56% in the second half and scored 21 points off WKU’s turnovers.
Senior guard Taveion Hollingsworth led WKU with 19 points, while junior center Charles Bassey added 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.
