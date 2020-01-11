SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Louisville’s Dwayne Sutton came up big when the No. 13 Cardinals needed him the most on the road against Notre Dame.
“My teammates did a nice job finding me. It wasn’t my night offensively,” said the 6-foot-5 Sutton, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final 4:05 to finish with 10 points and 14 rebounds as the Cardinals closed with a 10-5 run to hold off an Irish upset bid in a 67-64 Atlantic Coast Conference victory on Saturday.
ACC leading scorer Jordan Nwora had a game-high 20 points and reserve guard Ryan McMahon added 17 for the Cardinals (13-3, 4-1 ACC) to begin a three-game road trip.
“This team needed to figure a way to cut through some adversity,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said after the Cardinals won their second straight game after losing two straight to ranked teams, 78-70 to in-state rival Kentucky in overtime on Dec. 28 and 78-65 against Florida State a week ago. “I loved the way we finished the game. A couple of our guys played like experienced players in a tough moment, Dwayne Sutton in particular.”
John Mooney, who notched his 10th straight double-double and 13th of the season with 15 points and 19 rebounds for the Fighting Irish (10-6, 1-4), credited Sutton after Notre Dame stumbled at the end for its second straight loss.
“When Sutton hits two bombs at the end, it’s tough — you tip your hat,” Mooney said. “They just made more plays down the stretch.”
T.J. Gibbs matched Mooney’s 15 points, scoring 13 after intermission, and reserve Dane Goodwin had 14, 11 in the second half, as the Irish managed to erase a 36-24 deficit but failed to finish again.
“I feel for us the way we battled back,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “Give them credit — they’re really good and Sutton drilled two really big ones.”
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: The Cardinals had a 28-16 edge in bench points in the game, including 18-3 in the first half thanks to McMahon’s 5-of-9 shooting and 12 points. McMahon, a 6-foot redshirt senior guard, called Notre Dame a dream school after growing up in Sarasota, Florida and attending Cardinal Mooney High School.
“My dad’s family is all from here,” said McMahon, whose 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting in 27 minutes were a season high. “In the summer, we’d go to the (Notre Dame campus) and try to sneak into the stadium. I do love playing here.”
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish continued their shooting struggles. Guards Hubb, Gibbs and Rex Pflueger were a combined 3 of 13 (23%) in the first half as Louisville seemed content to allow Mooney to get his points and rebounds.
“We’re a very poised group to be able to claw and fight back,” Mooney said of Notre Dame’s second-half rally that saw the Irish hit 15 of 31 shots (48%). “We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in that position in the first half.”
“We’ve just got to finish these games,” Goodwin added. “It’s a play here or there. We have to make those plays to win.”
UP NEXT
Louisville: Cardinals continue their road trip Tuesday at Pittsburgh.
Notre Dame: Fighting Irish visit Georgia Tech on Wednesday.
