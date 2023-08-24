When it comes to workplace safety, Carhartt Cutting in Madisonville has become the area’s gold standard, having not recorded a lost-time workplace injury in more than 17 years and 34 days.
On Tuesday the facility was honored with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for the eighth time since 2006.
They would have earned more if COVID-19 hadn’t caused a reduction in man hours. In order to qualify for the governor’s safety award, a facility must work at least 250,000 hours in a year.
During the COVID-19 years, the facility worked a reduced workload, meaning it didn’t qualify for the award.
“Its been 17 years since you’ve had a lost time accident at this facility, which is amazing,” said Lynn Whitehouse, director of the Kentucky OSH Education and Training. “It takes each of you thinking about each other every day and making sure you are working safely.”
Since the last lost time accident, on July 19, 2006, Carhartt has worked more than 1,260,790 hours. Since that time the United States has had four different presidents and Kentucky has been through four governors.
“This really is an award for everybody out here,” said Alan Fox, production supervisor.
“I am proud to be here and be part of the team,” said Danilo Amoretty, Carhartt’s senior Vice President of Supply Chain. “We are proud to be a part of this community and committed to be here and committed to our union labor.
You have our full commitment as a company to continue moving forward. Our U.S. facilities are our number one commitment when it comes to loading work from our supply chain.”
Dearborn, MI-based Carhartt has been a part of the Madisonville community for more than 40 years.
“When I was walking in, the word carrying came up over and over,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton.
“When you think about caring and safety, its about watching out for each other and your community. Carhartt steps up in this community and gives back to this community. You are a part of this community.”
The company was founded in 1884 as Hamilton Carhartt & Company, a furniture business. After speaking with many of the railroad workers in the neighborhood where his business was located, founder Hamilton Carhart saw a need for a rugged clothing manufacturer.
In 1899 he switched gears, turning the furniture company into a clothing manufacturer.
Carhartt purchased the building that currently houses the Madisonville Cutting Floor from the Enro Shirt Company On Dec. 1, 1979, opening a manufacturing plant and warehouse in 1980.
A new plant and warehouse was built on the same location in 1989. Warehouse operations were moved to the new Robert C. Valade Distribution Center in Hanson in 1999, and the eventually the sewing plant in Madisonville was translated to its current configuration as a fabric cutting floor.
The company is still privately owned by the decedents of Hamilton Carhartt.
