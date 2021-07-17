Carl Martin Key, age 73, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1947 in New Albany, Indiana, the son of the late Clarence and Thelma Bauer Key.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Mullins Key, of Falls of Rough; a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Alexander, of Falls of Rough; and two sons, Christopher Alexander and Steven Alexander, also of Falls of Rough.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sammy Alexander.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
