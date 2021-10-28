Carolyn “Carol” Sue Oller, 68, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at
her home.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Wyman Oller; and a son, Wyman Brandon Oller, also of Caneyville.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial will be in McCrady Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
