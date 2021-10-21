The September McLean County Chamber meeting was held on the Sept. 23 and we had CASA of Ohio Valley as our guest speaker. Terri Coke did an amazing job explaining what and how CASA works in our county.
It is an organization that helps children as a court appointed child advocate and strictly has the child’s future and welfare held in the best interest.
They are abused, neglected, and other type cases where the child’s welfare is a concern in the court system. Currently, there are approximately 50 children in McLean County that have a child advocate assigned to them.
The CASA volunteers are trained and have 24/7 access to an advisor for any questions or concerns. Please call Terri Coke at 270-683-2138 if you are interested in learning more about being a CASA. Volunteers are needed in McLean County!
On Friday, Sept. 24, McLean County Chamber had it annual golf scramble at Ben Hawes Golf Course. It was a beautiful day and it appeared to be enjoyed by all that attended! We want to thank our lunch providers, Tyson Foods and Howard Rock, LLC. We also want to thank Luie Whittaker for the use of his grill.
We want to thank our birdie sponsor Ohio Valley Insurance Agency and our eagle sponsors, Greg Longtine and Greg Wilkerson of Wells Fargo Advisors, and to our regular hole sponsors. They are numerous and too many to mention but with out then we would not have been a success. You can check out the hole sponsors and see pictures of the event on our Facebook page.
We had great door prizes given by Miller Tire, BF Evans Ford, Academy Sports, McLean County School board and Southern Outdoors. Thank you to all of you.
OASIS Shelter of Owensboro will be our speaker on Oct. 28 in the Chamber building loft at noon. The meeting is open to the public. Come join us and learn more about the OASIS!
The October meeting will be our last membership meeting for 2021. We will begin our meetings again in January 2022. If your organization or business would like to be a speaker at one of our meetings, please send me an email at chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com. We would love to hear about your business and share it with the community.
Have a wonderful week and stay safe!
