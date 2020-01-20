Current students and members of St. Stephen Cathedral will be able to register Feb. 3 and registration will be open to the public Feb. 10. Continuing next school year with the be the after-school care option for enrolled students, something that Director Pam Weafer said has been successful.
“We are very excited about it,” Weafer said. “We have an awesome staff, and we hope for that to grow next year.”
Kids who will be 3-, 4-, and 5-years-old by Aug. 1, are toilet-trained and have current Kentucky vaccination records are eligible for enrollment. Each classroom has one teacher and one teacher’s aide. Three-year-old classes can have up to 13 students, and 4- and 5-year-old classes can have up to 17 students.
Cathedral Preschool is a faith-based program open to all faith traditions, Weafer said.
“We think our staff does a very good job of preparing children for kindergarten,” she said. “It’s a very loving and caring environment.”
What Weafer’s staff hears from kindergarten teachers the most is they would like students to be better prepared for school. Children need to be taught how to share, how to take turns, how to put their coats on and off and other tasks, which is what they learn at Cathedral, Weafer said.
“The goal is to get them ready for school,” she said. “We get them on their way so that in kindergarten they will be ahead of the game, have a leg-up.”
Cathedral Preschool has joined the ranks of a small group of early child care and educational programs in Kentucky to have earned a Five Star rating from the Kentucky All STARS rating and improvement system. It’s rare for a private preschool to earn such a status, according to Bonnie Stuart, Cathedral Preschool office assistant.
For class choices and prices, or for more information about the programs visit cathedralpreschool.com or call 270-926-1652.
