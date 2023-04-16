Owensboro Catholic softball beat Muhlenberg County 5-0 on Saturday at Greenville.
Lilli Grant, Addison Tignor, Brooke Hamilton and Bailey Hamilton each had two hits for Catholic.
Tignor and Jones had doubles for Catholic. Grant had a triple. Brooke Hamilton had seven strikeouts and limited Muhlenberg County to five hits.
Macy Cotton was 2-for-3 for Muhlenberg.
Catholic is 8-5. Muhlenberg County is 11-4.
BASEBALL
FOREST PARK (IND.) 8, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1
Grant Parson was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Catholic (11-5).
TENNIS
APOLLO SWEEPS EDMONSON
Apollo’s girls beat Edmonson County 9-0.
Emma Parker, Erin McManus, Kyndall Hayden, Maddie Ebelhar, Jolie Foster, Morgan Shook were singles winners for Apollo’s girls. Ella Hayden-Lucy Waldschmidt, Maddie Jones-Vidhi Patel, Larsen Locher-Macey Woodruff were doubles winners.
Apollo’s boys won 6-1. Evan Wilson, Jamison Franey, Conner O’Bryan, Maddon Tucker were singles winners for Apollo.
Wilson-O’Bryan, Tucker-Franey were doubles winners for Apollo.
