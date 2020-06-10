When members of the University of Kentucky football team returned to campus for voluntary workouts on Monday, it was a welcomed return to familiarity for 40 Wildcats. At the same time, though, with physical distancing and health-safety measures now in place, it was nothing like they had ever seen it before.
“Everything’s different and we’re still getting used to it,” junior linebacker Josh Paschal said during a Zoom conference call Tuesday.
Though teammates can be around each other again, they’re still required to keep their distance and wear personal protective masks indoors. Most cardiovascular exercises have been outside, while weightlifting and other machines are inside and located six feet apart. Every machine is sanitized after each use.
Before workouts begin each day, players get messages on their phones and answer a short questionnaire about their health so staff can monitor and clear them for physical activity. At the practice facility, their temperature is taken at the door. If everything looks good, they’ll be allowed to work out — a process that repeats itself every day.
Before returning to campus, all players must be screened for COVID-19 and wait one week for clearance. Anyone showing symptoms at any time is placed on a two-week quarantine.
It’s nothing like what “normal” used to be, but it’s a step toward the return of college football. And most importantly, players feel like their safety is the top priority.
“We feel like the facility is the safest place that we can be at right now,” Paschal said, “just because of how sanitized it is after we’re working out, before we’re done working out and things like that. Each of my teammates — we have full faith in our training staff and our strength staff to make sure we’re in a clean environment, and they keep our safety first.”
As different as the workout environment is now, Paschal still finds himself reverting back to old habits at times.
“You’re so used to dapping somebody else up once they finish a rep, but you can’t do that now,” he said. “You can’t help your teammates up off the ground and stuff like that. It’s very different.
“Me and (senior offensive lineman) Luke Fortner, we’re so used to dapping each other up after working out throughout our groups in the past, and we kept trying to do it when we start the workouts now and quickly realized it and pulled back.”
Though colleges are returning to campuses across the country, there’s still no timetable for the return of college football. Some pundits are speculating a delayed start later in the fall, while others are expecting the season to get pushed back to as late as spring 2021.
Any possibility of football coming back depends on how well schools handle the next few weeks.
Since campuses reopened, players at Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State and Oklahoma State have already tested positive for coronavirus. With so many student-athletes at so many colleges coming back together, it’s no surprise that cases will grow. It’s up to those institutions to make sure the overall numbers stay low — and, by all accounts, the measures put into place at UK seem like they’d do the trick.
In the meantime, Paschal and his teammates are simply enjoying the chance to work out again after several months of inactivity.
“Being sore is such a good feeling right now,” he said.
Just imagine how good the Wildcats and their fans will feel when they can play again.
