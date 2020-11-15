LEXINGTON
As the University of Kentucky held on for a 38-35 football win over visiting Vanderbilt Saturday at Kroger Field, the Wildcats were playing with heavy hearts and an overwhelming amount of emotion.
Following the death of John Schlarman just two days prior, UK’s players dedicated the outing to the memory of their former offensive line coach.
Schlarman, who passed away Thursday at 45 after a battle with cancer, was recognized and honored throughout the day. From the pre-game dedication to the post-game interviews, Schlarman was obviously at the forefront of everyone’s minds.
On the first play of the game, UK hit the field with its left guard position unfilled and took a delay-of-game penalty in remembrance of Schlarman. Vanderbilt declined the yardage, and moments later, UK’s Landon Young took his place on the field wearing Schlarman’s No. 65 jersey.
“The emotions just going through my mind were we just lost a member of our family,” Young said afterward. “More than a member of a family, but we lost our coach and someone who was basically a father figure for every offensive lineman that has come through this program.
“So, we are going to honor him any way we can, just because of the impact and influence he had on all of our lives — one of the toughest and greatest men I’ve ever had the chance of meeting in my life. We left a spot out there because we are missing one of our Wildcats today.”
And, as touching as the tribute was, it was the game to follow that Schlarman really would’ve enjoyed.
In the first half alone, the Cats (3-4) rolled up 277 yards of total offense — more yards than they had in three of their last four games. Paced by laser-focused senior quarterback Terry Wilson and bruising running back Chris Rodriguez, UK led 24-14 at halftime.
“We knew we would be emotional,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said, “but I also really wanted to execute and really felt like offensively we really played pretty sharp and had 460 yards on only 55 plays.”
Defensively, though, the Cats struggled to keep Vanderbilt (0-6) at bay.
The Commdores finished with 407 yards of total offense and, after trailing 31-14 midway through the third quarter, outscored UK 21-7 down the stretch before ultimately coming up short on their last-minute onside kick attempt.
“It just seemed like to me
that it was one of those games where they want everybody else to make the play, not them,” Stoops said of his squad’s defensive effort. “That’s how it felt to me. ... We made very few competitive plays.”
No one would have — or should have — been upset if the Cats weren’t victorious.
After all, it had been such an emotional build-up heading into the contest, that a performance hangover wasn’t out of the question. When faced with tragedy, who knows how 20-year-olds will react?
However, as Vandy closed in on UK’s lead early in the fourth quarter and the sun broke through an overcast sky to illuminate Kroger Field, the Cats’ offensive line broke a hole through the Commodores’ defense for Rodriguez to reel off a career-long 74-yard scoring run. The breakaway scamper put Kentucky ahead 38-21, providing just enough breathing room to hold on for victory.
“I know it was important to those guys to play well,” Stoops said of the offensive line. “There was no doubt in my mind. It was important to all of us, but certainly that group — it’s personal. They wanted to honor John and play a very tough, physical game like the way Coach Schlarman lived, and they did that.”
It was a much-needed win for the Wildcats — especially as they remembered one of their own.
