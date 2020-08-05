It’s not quite as glamorous as the return of injured starting quarterback Terry Wilson or the continued evolution of the University of Kentucky’s running back corps, but when the Wildcats are finally able to hit the field this college football season, their offensive line will be the ones leading the charge.
Led by a heralded trio of returners in senior center Drake Jackson, junior tackle Darian Kinnard and senior tackle Landon Young, UK may feature one of its most productive offensive lines in school history. All three have earned praise as crucial cogs in a Kentucky blocking group that’s earned recognition as one of the best in the nation.
Just a few days ago, Rivals ranked the Cats as the fourth-best line in the country behind Notre Dame and SEC foes Alabama and Tennessee.
“Kentucky has a great offensive line, led by Darian Kinnard, Drake Jackson and the high ceiling of Landon Young, among others,” wrote Rivals.com recruiting director Mike Farrell. “This line will be a real problem in the SEC.”
With the SEC moving to a 10-game, conference-only schedule for 2020, Kentucky has a real chance to make its mark against league competition.
And it all starts up front.
Jackson, a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder from Versailles, was voted to the Athlon Sports preseason All-America second team in July after starting at center in all 13 games last year. He’s now recorded 33 consecutive starts as the anchor for UK’s “Big Blue Wall.”
He was also named to the preseason All-SEC first team by Athlon and Phil Steele.
Kinnard, a 6-5, 347-pounder from Knoxville, Tennessee, started every game at right tackle in 2019. He made it on Athlon’s preseason All-American second team, too, along with first-team All-SEC preseason picks by Athlon and Phil Steele.
Throw Young and fellow senior Luke Fortner, who started every game at right guard a year ago, into the mix, and there’s no reason why Kentucky can’t own the trenches in 2020. Though we don’t yet know who the fifth starter will be, one of the Cats’ strengths in recent years has been building depth.
Behind this group, led by coach John Schlarman, the Wildcats will have an opportunity at surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the fifth straight season. Since 2016, UK has averaged nearly 2,900 yards on the ground per year. Last season alone, Lynn Bowden guided Kentucky to 3,624 rushing yards after switching from wide receiver to quarterback.
Of course, those numbers are naturally boosted by Bowden’s tremendous output in 2019, along with the running prowess of former star running back Benny Snell in the years before that. However, it’s a hand-in-hand relationship. Good rushers can’t run without a good line, and good lines won’t be as productive without a quality runner.
After last year, in which the Wildcats went 8-5 and beat Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, UK’s offensive line was picked the fifth-best in the country by 247Sports.
In June, Pro Football Focus named Kentucky’s offensive line as the most valuable among all Power 5 groups for the 2019 campaign — putting the Cats ahead of Ohio State, Oregon and Clemson.
Bowden left for the NFL pastures after last season, but the Wildcats feature enough firepower, especially with Wilson coming back from injury and the return of all three running backs, to keep their offense churning.
Just like anything these days, though, there are always qualifiers. If there’s a 2020 season and if UK can stay healthy, there’s plenty of reason for optimism. Even facing a slate of only SEC opponents, UK will have an opportunity at yet another successful season.
And it will be the offensive line leading the way.
