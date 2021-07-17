Cecil Arnold Probus, age 78, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
He was born Oct. 24, 1942, in Louisville, to the late Minor Thomas and Gladys Carter Probus.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta Williams Probus; a son, William Scott (Amber) Probus; and a daughter, Lora Probus (Brent) Kinberger.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Chester Shartzer officiating. Burial followed in the Little Flock Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. CDT Friday and after 9 a.m. CDT Saturday at the funeral home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.