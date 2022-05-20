Loud shouts from Sorgho Elementary School students were clear signs of love and appreciation for Principal Laura Cecil who climbed in a convertible BMW to say one final farewell to her school.
Cecil has been serving as Sorgho’s principal for 10 years, but her journey with the school started 21 years ago.
Back then, she taught third- and fourth-grade classes. She originally came from a city school where she had been teaching there for seven years.
On Thursday, students’ last day of school before summer break, Cecil, dressed in her superhero outfit, waved her last goodbye to the numerous students who lined the school’s front sidewalk.
After this academic year concludes, Cecil will be taking over as principal of a small private school as well as working with her church.
After such a long stay at Sorgho, Cecil said it will be an adjustment, but she is confident that it is the right decision for her.
“It’s a new journey,” Cecil said. “I always tell people that I really believe that God gives you a door, and I feel like this door just kind of opened for me.”
Cecil described her retirement from public education as “bittersweet.”
But Cecil said it’s really about moving forward than a retirement.
“I always say this school is in my soul because I’ve been here so long; it’s a natural thing for me to be here. That part is going to be hard. The people out here are just great people; it’s a great community. It’s time to move on. I want to go out with great joy, and that’s what I have.”
Kellie Taylor, the guidance counselor at Sorgho Elementary, has been working side-by-side with Cecil for 21 years.
She said she is saddened to see Cecil leave, but she is happy to have gotten to know her and has no doubts that Cecil with succeed in her next adventure.
“We are really excited for Mrs. Cecil to have this opportunity to retire and to work in a different setting,” Taylor said. “But we love her here at Sorgho Elementary School, and we are sad to see her go. She’s an incredible leader. She helps us all to grow. She tries incredibly hard to meet the needs of every child. She’s just a super lady, and we’re just really going to miss her.”
Sara Hillard, an eighth-grade student who graduated from Sorgho Elementary while Cecil was principal, was emotional during the farewell.
“She was always a great person,” Hillard said. “She worked so hard for everyone to succeed.”
Marjie Pippin, assistant principal of Meadow Lands Elementary School since 2017, will take over from Cecil as principal starting July 1.
