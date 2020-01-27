PRINCETON — Gibson County’s U.S. Census response rate dropped from 80% in 2000 to 78% in 2010.
In Princeton, the response rate drop was more sharp, from 82% in 2000 to 76% in 2010.
So, what does that mean?
Loss of money, plain and simple, among other things.
Census numbers are used in the distribution of some $645 billion in federal funding, plus more in state funds are distributed, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
The Chicago region (which includes Indiana) has identified these sectors as the most at-risk for undercounting:
• Children under age 5
• College students
• Farm workers
• The homeless
• Immigrants or language-constrained
• Millennials
• Minorities
• People in poverty
• Those with disabilities
• Refugees
• Renters
• “Snowbirds”
• Senior Citizens
• Veterans
• Young adults (ages 18-24)
Efforts are underway locally to reach out to local government units, social service agencies, churches and other organizations for help in making sure the 2020 census count is complete.
Beginning in mid-March, invitation cards will be mailed to households across the county, inviting householders to use the number on the card to fill out the census survey online at census.gov.
Two weeks later, reminder letters are sent, followed with reminder postcards in late March-early April.
If online surveys are not completed at 2020census.gov by that time, a reminder and questionnaire will be mailed in early to mid-April, followed by final reminders that are mailed in late April.
After that, U.S. Census workers will begin canvass of the addresses where no response was made.
There’s a need for census workers in Gibson County this spring/summer, according to the bureau. Recruitment is under 50% of goal in January. The bureau pays $20.50 per hour for Gibson County census workers. Find out more about census jobs at 2020census.gov/jobs.
The Census Bureau is required by law to report the population count and apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives of each state to the president by Dec. 31.
Email Andrea Howe at andrea@pdclarion.com.
