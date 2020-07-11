One person was killed Thursday in a two-car accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Wayne Young, 33, of Central City died after the vehicle collided with another one at mile marker 71.
Young's passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were transported to Ohio County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Department said the investigation of the collision is still ongoing.
