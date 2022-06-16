Our next McLean County Chamber Member Meeting will be June 23 at noon located at the McLean County Extension Office at 355 7th Street Calhoun. Vicki Ventura from McLean County History Museum will be our speaker and lunch will be provided by Laurie’s Souper Saver. Please RSVP for this event.
Communicate and Connect and take full advantage of the chamber events and online directory to connect with other members of the chamber which helps in generating leads for your business.
