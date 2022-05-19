The McLean County Chamber’s next meeting will be 12:00 May 26th at McLean County Extension Office, 355 7th Street, Calhoun.
Kristin Wasielewski will be our guest speaker.
Na-Na’s Country Cafe will be providing lunch. Na-Na’s is located in Sacramento.
They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner either dine in or carry out.
Come join us in person for lunch and networking.
If you or someone you know is interested in joining McLean County Chamber of Commerce, please contact us.
Either by email chamberofmcleanky@gmail.com or by phone 270-273-9760.
We have great plans for the coming year and are excited to see existing and future businesses thrive in McLean County.
