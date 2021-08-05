This week is an exciting week, as the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce kicks off its 2021 Membership Drive.
This drive is particularly special because it is the first one we have done in over a decade. The drive will be volunteer driven, but we invite the entire community to get involved and recruit new members to join the Chamber. This is our COMMUNITY ASK. If you know a business or organization that is not a member, invite them to join us.
For over a century, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce has been the trusted source of knowledge, resources and support for area businesses. We promote the development of relationships and create a community connection. Anything good that has happened here started with the Chamber! We need ALL businesses/organizations in this community to invest in our work so we can keep moving forward!
Volunteers will be out in the community in full force telling businesses about the value of Chamber membership.
We have a goal of recruiting at least 100 new members by the end of the Membership Drive that will run through August. Without our members, there would simply be no Chamber of Commerce.
It is our membership that makes the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce so special and strong.
There are many benefits to being a Chamber member, including visibility and credibility for the business. Chamber membership is an investment in our local economy. By becoming a Chamber member, you will have access to a network of organizations that care about our community and want to see it thrive and grow. The Chamber’s strength in community rests solely on its members and their investment in the viability of our local economy. Members can also take advantage of our many free marketing opportunities, cost-savings programs and professional development opportunities.
Chamber membership is open to anyone with a business interest in the community. For membership information, reach out to the Chamber by phone (270-926-1860) or stop by our office at 200 East Third St. You can also send me an email at shelly@owensboro.com.
Come join us.
Together, we are stronger!
Shelly Nichols is vice president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
