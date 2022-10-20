NORTONVILLE — Charles Earl Lacy, 80, of Nortonville, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born September 14, 1942, to the late Edwin and Lora Loretta (Bloodworth) Lacy. He was a member of Gilland Ridge General Baptist Church in St. Charles. Charles worked many years as a welder for A-Max Coal and for Western KY Steel. He enjoyed fishing and time spent with his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lora Lacy Dunkerson; sister, Sharon Hight; and brother, Gary Lacy.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Shirley (Whitfield) Lacy; sons, Terry (Linda) Lacy of Franklin and Edwin (Kimberly) Lacy of Nortonville; five grandchildren, Michael Lacy, Dakota Lacy, Cory (Sarah) Dunkerson, Talon (Megan) Lacy, and Paige Dunkerson; six great-grandchildren, Jace, Eli, Meadow, Evelyn, Tegan, and Madilynn; brother, Prentuth (Linda) Lacy; and sister, Fairy (Dudley) Hardy.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Gilland Ridge Church in St. Charles. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bandy Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Cory Dunkerson, Talon Lacy, Dakota Lacy, Allen Lacy, Ricky Hight, and Tony Hight.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
